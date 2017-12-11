Derby joy for Town Ladies

Harrogate Town Ladies emerged victorious from Sunday’s derby showdown with local rivals Harrogate Railway Ladies.

An 8-1 success for Jon Maloney’s side in what was a top-of-the-table clash saw them leapfrog the Starbeck club and take over pole position in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Southern Division.

The fixture was the first time that the teams had ever faced-off since the Town Ladies side was formed ahead of the 2016/17 season.

And it was the hosts who claimed local bragging rights, producing a devastating attacking display that saw them 6-1 up by half-time.

Player of the match Jade Pennock netted four times and Sophie Tinson hit a hat-trick for Town, while Caroline Hulme was also on target.

Nicola Hadley got her name on the scoresheet for Railway.