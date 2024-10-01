Depleted Knaresborough Town undone by stoppage-time double salvo at Beverley Town

Knaresborough Town took the lead against Beverley Town thorugh an Alex Ingham header but were unable to hold on to that advantage. Picture: Gerard Binks

Two goals conceded in stoppage-time at the end of the first half cost a depleted Knaresborough Town side a result at Beverley Town at the weekend.

The Manse Lane outfit travelled to East Yorkshire missing a host of regular starters but managed to get their noses in front courtesy of Alex Ingham’s 40th-minute header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would however see their defence breached twice in quick succession just before the interval, and failed to recover in the second half of Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already up against it with so many key men unavailable for selection, Knaresborough suffered another blow when winger Fedel Ross-Lang pulled up and had to be replaced by Charlie Thompson.

In spite of this, Simon Parkes’ team generally looked comfortable on the ball and Adam Priestley fired narrowly wide before Cameron Bedford saw a volley saved by Jonathan Dash in the home goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel Opoku was wide with Beverley’s first real chance of the afternoon, and the visitors deservedly took the lead in the 40th minute when Ingham stopped to nod home Jack Lazenby’s corner kick from the left.

Thompson then cut in from the left and drew a good save out of Dash before play moved to the other end.

A cross from the right was not cleared and found its way to Cameron Connolly, unmarked on the six-yard line, and he controlled before firing home an equaliser two minutes into added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later, a fine one-two passing movement on the edge of the penalty area set up the dangerous Glen Sani to hammer in Beverley’s second and send the home side into the interval surprised to be ahead.

After half-time, Thompson was close to getting on the end of a cross from Ingham before Boro stopper Tommy Brown made the first of several important stops, tipping over Sani’s shot, then turning away James Piercy’s angled effort.

Phil Milsom headed over from another Lazenby corner as Boro sought an equaliser, then George Thewlis shot wide, but Beverley still looked dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late chances were few and far between, with Ryan Gothard’s weak header that was easily dealt with by Dash about as good as it got for the away side.

Defeat leaves Boro 17th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.