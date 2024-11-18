Defensive reshuffle a major factor in Knaresborough Town's recent improvement

Cole Wildin has impressed at the heart of Knaresborough Town's defence since rejoining the club on loan. Picture: Graham Finney Photography/Knaresborough Town AFC

Simon Parkes believes that a reshuffle of his back-line is one of the major factors behind Knaresborough Town’s recent improvement.

The Manse Lane outfit only recently ended a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions, but are now unbeaten in four games and have come out on top in two of their last three.

Struggling Boro held promotion-chasing Golcar United to a draw and beat Handsworth in the NCEL Premier Division, then knocked Selby Town out of the League Cup in midweek before taking a point from their trip to Hallam on Saturday afternoon.

A new-look back four has been instrumental in that upturn in fortunes, with Will Lenehan, Cole Wildin and Dan McDaid all singled out for praise by their manager.

Dan McDaid in action for Knaresborough Town during their recent win over Handsworth. Picture: Graham Finney Photography/Knaresborough Town AFC

Now available for selection again on a regular basis, former skipper Lenehan has formed a useful partnership with Wildin – recently returned to the club on loan from Brighouse – at the heart of Parkes’ defence.

McDaid, who has made the switch from local rivals Tadcaster Albion, has slotted in nicely at left-back, with all three men playing prominent roles in that recent four-match run.

“Will Lenehan has made a massive difference,” Parkes said. “He gets a lot of buy-in from the changing room because of his character, experience and what he’s done at this club - and he’s certainly a winner.

"Cole Wildin has also done very well, as has Dan McDaid, who provides us with good balance down that left-hand side.

"Those three have definitely helped in terms of the defensive side. The desire to keep the ball out of our net has been there for all to see in some of these recent games.

"When you’re not getting results over a sustained period of time, you have to look at how you can improve, and we felt that it was necessary to bring one or two in. I’m pleased with the impact that these lads have had.”

Early goals from Adam Priestley and Dom Creamer handed Boro a 2-0 lead at Hallam at the weekend, but Rio Allan’s brace saw the home side recover to grab a 2-2 draw.

That result lifts Parkes and his men a point clear of the drop zone ahead of this Saturday’s home clash with fellow strugglers Winterton Rangers (3pm).