Dean Cornelius, right, is congratulated by team-mate Jack Muldoon after netting Harrogate Town's 91st-minute winner against Chesterfield. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Dean Cornelius said that he “couldn’t believe his luck” after being presented with the opportunity to fire Harrogate Town to victory over Chesterfield.

The 23-year-old midfielder struck in the 91st-minute to earn the Sulphurites a 2-1 success at Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon, ending a run of four League Two matches without a win.

That match-winning moment materialised after Josh March’s initial effort had been parried by visiting stopper Ryan Boot, and the ball dropped to Cornelius just inside the penalty area.

From there, the former Motherwell man cracked a first-time effort into the bottom corner, restoring Town’s advantage after Toby Sims’ 57th-minute opener had been cancelled out by James Berry.

Dean Cornelius celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a stoppage-time lead against Chesterfield.

“I couldn’t believe my luck,” Cornelius said.

"Marchy does well to keep his shot on target and the ball just falls to me. The thought process was literally just to keep it down and make sure I hit the target, and thankfully it went in the bottom corner.

"The reaction to the score going to one each, where sometimes it can get your heads down, was positive. We bounced back and tried to stay on the front foot and we reaped the rewards with the chance in the last minute.

"It’s possibly one of my most important performances this season in terms of getting us the three points, but I don’t like to put it down to me, it could have been anyone that the chance fell to. And I’m sure everyone would have been happy if it had fallen to them and sure that they would have taken their chance.

Dean Cornelius on the run during Harrogate Town's League Two clash with Chesterfield at Wetherby Road.

"I’m just happy that the team gets the three points because I think that we deserved that today.”

Saturday saw Cornelius moved out of his usual spot in the centre of the park and into an unfamiliar role on the right of midfield, as Town boss Simon Weaver opted to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

But the Scotsman did not look out of place, with the intensity and discipline he showed in the work he did out of possession really catching the eye.

"It is something that is completely new to me, I’ve never played on the right in a professional game, but the manager obviously has faith in me and trusted me to play there today.

"All I can do is give 100 percent and try to repay his faith, and I think that I did that. I worked as hard as I could.

"It always helps having the skipper [Josh Falkingham] behind me. He’s a vocal presence in there – you can hear him from the stands – and always telling me when to go, when to stay, and that helps.

"I think that, as a team, we really worked well in units and got the press right."

Saturday’s success lifts Harrogate three places up to 17th in the League Two standings.