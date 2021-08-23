Danilo Orsi showed promise on his Harrogate Town debut, says Simon Weaver

Danilo Orsi looks to escape the attentions of Barrow defender Mark Ellis. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old striker, who bagged 18 times in the National League while at Maidenhead last term, was deployed up front alongside fellow new recruit Luke Armstong for the visit of Barrow.

He was replaced by Lloyd Kerry on 59 minutes as the Sulphurites switched from a 4-4-2 system to 4-3-3, but manager Simon Weaver said that Orsi showed plenty of promise during his time on the field.

"We needed more supply to him," the Town boss reflected following his side's 2-1 success.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on in the pouring rain.

"But, he's very sharp in and around the box and he gets shots off, as he showed.

"He had some nice touches and the signs are very good."

It was another of Town's summer recruits - midfielder Alex Pattison - who stole the show at Wetherby Road, bagging twice in the second half as Weaver's men came from behind to beat the Bluebirds.

"Alex is desperate to score isn't he. I just think he fancies it right now and long may that continue," Weaver added.

"He's seeing it now, the goal is looking big for him at the moment.

"We certainly back him to keep delivering, we think he has got star quality.