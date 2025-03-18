Dan Thirkell strikes late against Albion Sports to salvage a point for Tadcaster Albion

Tadcaster Albion drew 2-2 with Albion Sports in the NCEL Premier Division. Picture: Keith Handley

Dan Thirkell struck late on to earn Tadcaster a 2-2 draw with promotion-chasing Albion Sports.

The Brewers appeared to be headed towards a 20th defeat in 35 NCEL Premiership Division matches despite Kieran Greenway’s spectacular first-half goal, only for the experienced centre-half to salvage a point in the 86th minute of the game.

The away side seized control early on and their first real chance of the game materialised when Tadcaster lost possession and Kieran Suddards’ deflected effort was tipped wide by a diving Sam Green.

Sports then broke the deadlock on 13 minutes. Nathan Cartman combined with Zak Khan before an unmarked Thomas Ponter lashed a venomous shot past Green after arriving late in the penalty area.

But Tadcaster were not behind for long. After Luca Bolino’s cross was cleared into his path, Greenway was left with time to weigh up his options, roughly 35 yards out.

He opted to unleash a spectacular strike into the top right-hand corner, with the ball dipping just under the cross-bar as the visiting goalkeeper stood motionless.

Charlie Thompson then fired wide of the target as the Brewers pushed for a second goal, though there were very few other incidents of note before the half-time whistle sounded.

After the break, Emmerson Cox blasted over from close range for Sports, with captain Aran Basi forcing Green into a fine save from a free-kick.

And the away side got their noses back in front in the 72nd minute, ex-Tadcaster forward Junayd Cassius-Gill coming off the substitutes’ bench to head home a dangerous cross.

Another substitute, Fraser Middleton-Tozier then came close to levelling matters, but from the resulting corner, Taddy did restore parity as Thirkell slammed home from point-blank range following a goal-mouth scramble.