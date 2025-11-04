Knaresborough Town skipper Dan Thirkell. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Dan Thirkell’s late goal saved Knaresborough Town from a third consecutive NCEL Premier Division loss.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Manse Lane outfit trailing 1-0 at home to Wombwell Town on Saturday afternoon, their captain popped up with a powerful stoppage-time header to salvage a point.

But, Simon Parkes’ team now find themselves 10 league matches without a victory and in the bottom half of the table as a result of a winless sequence that stretches all the way back to early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough required a big save from goalkeeper Edd Hall during the opening stages of Saturday’s contest after Edward Agnew broke clear of the home defence.

Boro’s Will Lenehan then headed over at the other end, before Hall was pressed into action once more to thwart Jordan Kershaw.

However, from the resultant corner, Jack Steers rose above everyone to nod home the opening goal with 15 minutes on the clock.

Lewis Knight tested Wombwell stopper Lloyd Allinson as the hosts pressed for a way back into the game, before Jack Dyche fired over following an excellent Slater Barnes cross from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche shot narrowly wide with a snap-shot, then Brad Walker’s lobbed effort came back off the post as Boro continued to turn the screw.

There was more of the same after the break. Dyche headed just over from a Barnes corner, Luke Stewart cleared the cross-bar, and Sam Leverett was thwarted by Allinson.

Despite all their pressure, Hall was then required to keep Parkes’ men in the hunt after Kershaw’s run and close-range shot.

As the 90-minute mark passed, Jack Lazenby headed narrowly wide and it looked as if Boro’s last chance to equalise had come and gone.

But, in the fourth minute of added time, Lazenby delivered an inviting free-kick, which was nodded in via the underside of the bar by Thirkell.