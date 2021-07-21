Daire O'Connor catches the eye on trial at Harrogate Town
Trialist Daire O’Connor will be handed another chance to show what he is capable of when Harrogate Town entertain Rotherham United on Wednesday evening.
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver admitted that he’s liked what he has seen from the 24-year-old former Republic of Ireland international since he linked up with them earlier this summer.
O’Connor has been training with the League Two outfit for the last couple of weeks and showed up particularly well during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 friendly win over Newcastle United Under-23s.
The livewire Cork City winger, who spent last season with Cliftonville, caught the eye as he demonstrated neat footwork and a turn of pace, also coming close to a goal when he rattled the Magpies’ woodwork.
“He’s played really well over in Ireland so we’ve got him in on a trial and we are having an extended look,” Weaver said.
“We’ve been monitoring him throughout pre-season and he has showed up well so far.
“We’ll be looking to make a decision on the lad next week.”
Wednesday’s showdown with the League One Millers is Harrogate’s fourth friendly fixture of the close season. The game gets underway at 7.30pm at the EnviroVent Stadium.