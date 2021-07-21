Daire O'Connor catches the eye on trial at Harrogate Town

Daire O'Connor is currently on trial with League Two Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver admitted that he’s liked what he has seen from the 24-year-old former Republic of Ireland international since he linked up with them earlier this summer.

O’Connor has been training with the League Two outfit for the last couple of weeks and showed up particularly well during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 friendly win over Newcastle United Under-23s.

The livewire Cork City winger, who spent last season with Cliftonville, caught the eye as he demonstrated neat footwork and a turn of pace, also coming close to a goal when he rattled the Magpies’ woodwork.

Daire O'Connor caught the eye during the Sulphurites' recent pre-season success over Newcastle United U23s.

“He’s played really well over in Ireland so we’ve got him in on a trial and we are having an extended look,” Weaver said.

“We’ve been monitoring him throughout pre-season and he has showed up well so far.

“We’ll be looking to make a decision on the lad next week.”