Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites searching for winning formula
The Sulphurites secured a maiden home win for 2024/25 when they sank Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers last time out courtesy of what was arguably their most complete display of the campaign to date.
Far more threatening - and ruthless - in attack, while rock-solid at the other end of the field, Simon Weaver’s men undoubtedly benefited from reverting back to the 4-4-2 system which has brought them so much success over the years.
Town have lined up with three at the back in the majority of games this term, but their Carabao Cup first round upset of League One Lincoln City aside, they have struggled both in terms of performances and results.
Last season, Weaver tended to favour a 4-2-3-1 shape, and that formation helped the club mount a genuine play-off challenge and achieve their highest-ever league finish.
But with two promotions earned through deploying his troops predominantly in a 4-4-2, the Town chief knows the merits of returning to that default setting and a tried-and-tested way of playing.
“Maybe it was a bit harsh changing when we had only conceded two goals in the previous three games, both from set-pieces,” he said.
"But, in terms of an attacking threat, we need to force it a bit, get right in faces, and sometimes we go back to what we know best.
"We’ve had two promotions out of that [formation] and when you’re up against it, we have to put pressure on the players to exert all their energy into that shape, because we have had most of our wins in that shape.”
Crewe head into Saturday’s contest in decent shape having won all of their last three League Two matches following a slow start to the campaign.
Last season’s corresponding fixture ended goalless, with Town indebted to goalkeeper James Belshaw for some fine work between the sticks.
Of the three other Football League meetings between the sides, the Alex have won two and drawn one, with Harrogate still waiting for their first success.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.