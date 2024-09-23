Crewe Alexandra 3 Harrogate Town 0: 'Inconsistency' leaves Simon Weaver frustrated
Having produced their most completed performance of the season to date when they beat Yorkshire rivals and then-League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers last time out, the Sulphurites were dreadful against the Railwaymen on Saturday afternoon, losing out by a 3-0 score-line.
After a largely underwhelming start to the campaign, both in terms of the football they have played and results, the Harrogate chief hoped that impressive derby success in front of live Sky Sports cameras would prove to be a turning point.
But none of the intensity, industry and physicality that their Doncaster win was built on was evident at Gresty Road, while their defensive resolve also deserted them, with Crewe able to cruise into a 2-0 half-time lead courtesy of strikes by Kane Hemmings and Jack Lankester.
They were marginally better after the break, and did at least threaten a response, but ultimately went on to concede again late on when Hemmings netted his second of the afternoon.
And Weaver was understandably annoyed at the full-time whistle.
