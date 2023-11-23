Crawley Town v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites aiming to extend historic run

Harrogate Town make the long trip to West Sussex this weekend aiming to extend their historic four-match away winning streak in League Two when they tackle Crawley Town.

Toby Sims in action during Harrogate Town's 3-1 defeat at Crawley last season. The right-back will miss this Saturday's clash with the Red Devils through injury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have picked up 15 of their 23 points this season on the road, and have never won as many Football League fixtures in a row.

They head south buoyed by a strong showing in their previous outing, a 1-1 draw with Swindon at Wetherby Road which ended a sequence of five consecutive home defeats.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

Simon Weaver is hoping to have striker Josh March back available for selection following a hamstring issue, and his potential return would boost a squad who are the joint-lowest scorers in the fourth tier.

Harrogate Town striker Josh March is closing in on a return to action.

With just 17 goals to their name from their 18 matches, their expected goals per game (xG) of 0.90 – the worst in the division – reflects their struggles going forward.

At face value they do boast the sixth-best defence in League Two, having conceded 23 times, but an expected goals against (xGA) of 1.28 per game – the fourth highest in League Two – suggests there is still work to be done.

And their back-line has been further depleted, with right-back Toby Sims joining goalkeeper Mark Oxley on the long-term casualty list after it was confirmed this week that he has suffered a lower back injury.

Hosts Crawley triumphed by a 3-1 score-line in last term’s corresponding fixture having drawn 0-0 when they visited the EnviroVent Stadium.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has overseen a run of four consecutive away in victories in League Two.

The Red Devils currently sit in 12th position, just one point above 14th-placed Town following a lean spell where they have picked up just four points from a possible 24.

That run stretches back over a seven-game period, during which they have won only once – a 3-1 home victory over Accrington Stanley.

Crawley dangerman Danilo Orsi, a former Harrogate player, has bagged seven league goals, including a brace against Accrington, and midfielder Liam Kelly has managed five assists, so stopping these two should be Town’s priority.

Their 27 league goals and an xG of 1.49 is the seventh highest in the division, though the Sulphurites can look to exploit a leaky defence. Scott Lindsey’s men have conceded 29 goals, the eighth-most in League Two.