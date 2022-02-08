Crawley Town manager John Yems has more warm words for Harrogate Town

Crawley Town manager John Yems. Picture: Getty Images

The 62-year-old, who has a reputation for his direct, no-nonsense manner, said he was "looking forward" to visiting the EnviroVent Stadium and taking on a rival team he clearly has a lot of respect for.

Speaking after September's 2-2 draw against the Sulphurites down in West Sussex, Yems described Simon Weaver's men as "very, very, very good", billing them as "the best side we have played this season without a shadow of a doubt."

And he had more positive things to say to the Crawley Observer in the build-up to this week's showdown.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town drew 2-2 at Crawley earlier this season, Luke Armstrong netting the opening goal of the game. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"We’re a expecting a tough game, they’ve done really well up there as a football club," he said.

"It’s a good place to go and play your football. They’re good footballing people up there and deserve everything that they’re doing, we’re looking forward to it.”

Crawley make the 500-mile round-trip to North Yorkshire 14th in the League Two standings, but level on points with Harrogate, who currently sit 11th.

They could, and probably should, be two points better off, however, having led 2-0 until the 80th-minute of Saturday's meeting with Stevenage, only to concede a 92nd-minute equaliser.

They were also stung by a stoppage-time leveller at Swindon in their previous game, with Yems admitting that his players have been left "licking their wounds" ahead of Tuesday's visit to Wetherby Road.

Those two draws mean that the Red Devils have emerged triumphant just once in six attempts following on from a three-game winning run around the turn of the year.

Crawley's one and only previous visit to Harrogate ended in a 1-1 draw in November 2020, Jack Muldoon netting an 85th-minute goal for the hosts to cancel out Max Watters' first-half opener.