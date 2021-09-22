Crawley Town manager John Yems. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Armstrong's header gave the Sulphurites an early lead before a couple of strikes in quick succession from Joel Lynch and Sam Ashford turned the game on its head just before half-time.

Archie Davies' own goal levelled matters six minutes into the second period and the Red Devils then saw substitute Ashley Nadesan sent off following an off-the-ball clash with Connor Hall.

Harrogate pressed hard for a winner during the final third of the contest, and although they were unable to find once against Yems' 10 men, the Crawley chief was clearly very impressed by what he saw from the North Yorkshire team.

Luke Armstrong heads in Harrogate Town's second-minute opener against Crawley. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"Watch Harrogate, they have done a good job their management team," he told the Crawley Observer.

"They are a very, very, very good side.

"We didn't contribute too much to it by giving them two goals but they are the best side we have played this season without a shadow of a doubt."

Reds striker Ashford, scorer of the 45th-minute strike which put the hosts ahead, does however believe that the home team would have gone on to take all three points had they not been reduced to 10.

"With 11 men, I think we probably would have got the winner," he told the Crawley Observer

"It's frustrating as I do think we probably would have gone on and got the three points.

"It's a little bit annoying but that's football.

"We were playing with 10 men for the majority of the second half [so] a point is really good to hold on to at the end especially.