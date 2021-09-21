Crawley Town 2 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Jack Muldoon, left, and George Thomson both chipped in with assists as Harrogate Town drew 2-2 at Crawley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed down in Sussex.

Mark Oxley 6 - Not an overly busy evening for Town’s stopper, who has been in good form in recent weeks, but he ought to have prevented Crawley's first goal. Was hesitant at his near post, allowing Joel Lynch to poke home following Jake Hessenthaler's downward header from a corner.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - Combined well with George Thomson and really stretched the hosts down the right. Will however be frustrated by the fact that the man he was marking was able to head back across goal to set up the Reds' opener.

Luke Armstrong broke the deadlock with his sixth goal of the campaign.

Connor Hall 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Commanding from minute one, he was aggressive, read the game expertly and looked good on the ball. Unlucky not to claim the winner with a glancing header. Booked for his part in the off-the-ball clash which led to Ashley Nadesan's red card.

Rory McArdle 7.5 - Came up with some important last-ditch defending, particularly in the first half. Also a threat from set-pieces throughout and helped created a glorious chance for Luke Armstrong to make it 2-0.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Shifted over to left-back in the absence of the injured Lewis Page. Did what was expected of him without offering too much of an attacking threat. Made a crucial first-half block to divert Tom Dallison's goal-bound strike over the top.

George Thomson 7.5 - Linked up really well with Fallowfield and caused problems with his set piece deliveries. Claimed a fifth assist of the campaign with the right-wing corner which Armstrong nodded in on two minutes.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Harried well alongside Lloyd Kerry in midfield, helping Harrogate dominate the game for all but the closing stages of the first 45.

Lloyd Kerry 7.5 - A real box-to-box display from the veteran midfielder. Had an impact at both ends, making the run that lead to Town’s equaliser, while also coming up with some vital challenges at the other end.

Simon Power 6.5 - The Irishman enjoyed a few bright moments out on the left wing, but ultimately won’t feel he took his chance to force his way back into the starting line-up in the absence of Jack Diamond.

Luke Armstrong 8 - Back to his best after a quiet game against Port Vale last time out. The big centre-forward notched his sixth of the season with what is now becoming a trademark headed goal from a corner. Performed well in the air throughout.