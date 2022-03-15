Controversial red card helps Harrogate Town on their way to defeat at Tranmere Rovers

Luke Armstrong was sent off 27 minutes into Harrogate Town's League Two defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Lancashire-based official opted to take centre stage during the Sulphurites' 2-0 loss at Tranmere Rovers, showing visiting striker Luke Armstrong two yellow cards in the space of as many first-half minutes with the game still goalless.

Having seen fit to book Town's 13-goal top-scorer for catching Peter Clarke just past the midway point of the opening period, the man in the middle then made an even worse decision moments later.

Armstrong and Clarke competed for the ball in the air, with the Rovers defender appearing to get his opponent in a headlock in the process of pulling him to the ground. As the Harrogate forward got to his feet, Handley dished out a second caution, reducing the away side to 10 men.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Diamond went as close as anyone in Harrogate colours to finding the net at Prenton Park.

A pair of good saves from Mark Oxley thwarted Elliot Nevitt then Josh Hawkes, ensuring that Town made it into the interval on terms, though Tranmere made their numerical advantage count three minutes after the resumption.

Kane Hemmings' flick found Lewis Warrington and he picked out the bottom corner for 1-0.

Simon Weaver's men were left facing a mountain to climb on 63 minutes when Handley adjudged substitute Jack Muldoon to have pulled Clarke's shirt at a corner and Hemmings buried the resulting spot-kick.

Harrogate didn't let their heads go down, however, Jack Diamond bursting through on goal and unleashing a shot which Joe Murphy got a hand to before Clarke cleared the ball off the goal-line.

Ryan Fallowfield then saw an effort blocked by Calum MacDonald, Diamond fired wide following a mazy run and Rory McArdle's late header was kept out by Murphy as the visitors pushed hard for a route back into the contest, but to no avail.