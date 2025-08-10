Conor McAleny scores 'phenomenal' goal on Harrogate Town debut, but his new manager was far from surprised
The 32-year-old forward was only unveiled as a Sulphurites player on Friday teatime, and less than 24 hours later he was bending home a fine edge-of-the-box finish to put Simon Weaver’s men 3-1 up against Grimsby.
Introduced as a 73rd-minute substitute, the former Salford City attacker immediately vindicated Town’s decision to hand him a one-year contract by producing exactly the kind of moment of quality that he was signed to provide.
And, although the Mariners’ late fightback denied Harrogate back-to-back wins to start the season and rather took the gloss off McAleny’s instant impact, boss Weaver was still full of praise for his newest recruit after the final whistle.
"It was a phenomenal finish, but that’s what I expected because he carries this aura,” the Sulphurites chief said.
“He wants the ball and he wants to score goals, and if we put him in the right areas, then he will do.
"I just think that he offers us something different. I felt like he was going to go on and make an impression, and he did just that.
"He was brilliant. He obviously had the right mindset to go on and make an impression on the game.
"He just has that aura about him, and he has done when he’s played against us, where you think that if the ball drops to him, he’ll probably score.”
Following a goalless opening half, Harrogate’s Reece Smith broke the deadlock with a precise low finish early in the second period, only for Charles Vernam to draw the Mariners level on 68 minutes.
Ellis Taylor would however restore the home lead from the penalty spot soon afterwards, before McAleny arrived from the bench to take centre stage.
Grimsby’s Harvey Rodgers then struck from distance in the 84th minute to set up a nervy finale, and an equaliser duly arrived in the second minute of stoppage-time when Jaze Kabia raced through to slot past James Belshaw.
