Connor Hall expects to be a 'good fit' at Harrogate Town

Recent signing Connor Hall says he arrives at Harrogate Town prepared to fully embrace the club’s style of play.

A midfielder for much of his career, the six foot four centre-half is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait which should serve him well in a team who are at their best then they pass and move.

“Supporters can expect me to want the ball. I like to play out from the back,” said 25-year-old Hall, who joined from Brackley Town last week.

“There are times when you have to go long and hit a pass into the channel, but I always want to play football where possible.

“Harrogate Town are a team who try and play nice football, so I think that I should be a good fit. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

That said, the art of defending is not lost on Hall, a goal-scoring central midfielder during his time at Biggleswade Town prior to the step up to National League North football with Brackley 12 months ago.

“You can’t beat a last-ditch tackle, blocking one on your own line or putting your body on the line to prevent a goal,” he added.

“It’s took some getting used to after four or five season in midfield but it was a decision I made when I joined Brackley because I wanted to play centre-half.

“I think that I’ve done well in this position. If you look at the comments from the Brackley fans when I left it seems like they were happy with how I performed there for them.”

An untimely hip problem cost Hall a professional contract with Cambridge United at the age of 20 and he spent a number of seasons working his way back up the footballing pyramid following that set-back.

He initially returned to his old club Bury Town, in the eighth tier of English football, before spells with Southern Premier clubs St Neots and Biggleswade in the division above.

The chance eventually came to step up again with Brackley, and Hall seized it with both hands.

“It took me a couple of games to get used to the level after I signed for Brackley, however once I found my feet I think I did well.

“Like I say, the comments from the supporters about my performances were very positive.

“The National League is another step up but I’m sure I’ll adapt and I’ll be fine at this level.

“I know it’s going to be a little bit quicker and more physical, but I’ll be full-time.

“Playing football every day, I’m only going to get better.”

Town have been keen on Hall for a while, and wanted to bring him to Wetherby Road last term, yet had to bide their time.

Simon Weaver eventually got his man, however, beating off interest in the versatile left-footer from the Football League.

“Harrogate came in for me last season and I kept in touch with the gaffer,” Hall added.

“I had offers from elsewhere, other teams in the National League and a League Two club, but the interest that Harrogate showed in me and the way the gaffer has been with me made it an easy decision to choose to come here.

“Obviously the deal had to be right because I’ve got a little one to think about now and I’ve had to give up my job [providing clinical support to orthopaedic surgeons] but I’ve picked the club that’s right for me.

“It is most young kids’ dream to become a professional footballer. I nearly had it at 20 with Cambridge and I’m delighted to finally get there.”