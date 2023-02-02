Tom Eastman, left, is welcomed to Harrogate Town by Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver after completing his loan move from Colchester United. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites head to high-flying Carlisle United this Saturday (3pm) aiming to register a first League Two victory in six attempts, but do so with a reinforced squad boosted by two deadline day arrivals.

Having brought in defensive quartet Anthony O'Connor, Matty Foulds, Tom Eastman and Toby Sims earlier in the month, Weaver signed Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe on loan on Tuesday afternoon, then added Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton on a permanent deal shortly before the window slammed shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, the Town boss has declared himself "really happy" with the make up of his squad heading into the second half of 2022/23 and what looks like being a real scrap to keep their heads above water.

Winger Kazeem Olaigbe joined Harrogate Town on loan from Premier League Southampton on transfer deadline day and will remain at Wetherby Road until the end of the season.

"The competition that we have for places now is as strong as it has ever been," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We've got a stronger feel about us, I can see that when I'm looking on in training. So I'm really happy with the business we have done in January and how the squad is looking.

"But, I'm glad it is over with We've worked ever so hard to bring in that extra EFL experience, particularly at the back, and now we just need things to settle down, and to integrate the new lads.

"That extra experience should make a real difference. We've always looked to develop lads, but it cant be constantly be about coaching them to arrive at the level. Individuals may be developing, but if you're losing games and losing ground in the process that becomes a problem.

"It's not about coaching the likes of Ant O'Connor or Easty [Eastman] about staying goal-side or latching on at a corner every day. They already know the game. It's about settling these new lads, making a happy environment for everyone to come in and work in, so that we can progress because we want results."

Town head to Carlisle 21st in the League Two standings and just four points above the relegation zone having failed to win any of their previous five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, the Cumbrians sit third and have come out on top in six of their last seven.

History is however on the side of Harrogate, who are unbeaten in six meetings with Paul Simpson’s team, winning four of those games.