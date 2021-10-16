Jack Muldoon scored two and set up another as Harrogate Town thrashed Scunthorpe United last time out. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites, who visit struggling Colchester United, were in irresistible form last time out, netting five before half-time as they thrashed Scunthorpe 6-1.

That result lifted Simon Weaver' s men to within a point of the League Two summit and leaves them unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.

While Harrogate have won their last three on the spin, the U’s have lost three of their previous four in the league, collecting just one point from a possible 12 while failing to score in the process.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Town have had no such issues in front of goal and are currently the most prolific team in the division, with Championship Fulham the only side in the Football League to have scored as many league goals (23) as them this term.

And as far as Weaver is concerned, his attackers being permitted creative licence while in possession of the football is one of the key reasons behind their effectiveness going forwards.

“Obviously we work on things in training in an attacking sense, we look at areas to target and our movement, all those things, but when the lads go out on the pitch we just trust their creative instincts and ability," the Town chief said.

“They all know their roles, they know the game-plan and our system, but when it comes to attacking, we free them up to be able to express themselves and go and do what they want to in the final third.

"We were brilliant against Scunthorpe and the challenge for the players is go out and reach those levels again."

Harrogate travel to Essex knowing that they will take over at the top of League Two if they better the result of current leaders Forest Green Rovers, and boosted by the news that two of their key men should be fit enough to feature.

Weaver was only able to name five substitutes for last weekend’s home clash with Scunthorpe, not that it affected his team in any way as they ran riot at Wetherby Road.

Skipper Josh Falkingham limped off shortly before half-time having hurt his back following a heavy collision in midfield, while left-back Lewis Page has not played since being forced from the pitch after tweaking a hamstring at Port Vale on September 18.