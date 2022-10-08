Colchester United v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver closer to knowing his best XI

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

A summer of huge change saw 16 new players arrive at Wetherby Road - including four late on transfer deadline day - as the Sulphurites revamped a squad which finished 19th in League Two last term.

Despite a reasonably bright start to the campaign which included two wins and three clean-sheets in their first four league outings, they have been in freefall ever since, taking just one point from the last 21 on offer while scoring only the two goals.

But, while it has not necessarily been reflected in terms of results, Weaver feels that his team are now on an "upward curve" in terms of their performance levels, with a number of players having cemented their places in Town's starting line-up.

On-loan Huddersfield Town forward Danny Grant in action for Harrogate Town during Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash with Everton U21s.

"There's less noise and more clarity now because over the last few weeks you can see and we can identify quite a few players who have really emerged," the Harrogate chief said.

"You learn more about people in troubled waters and we've been through that - and admittedly still need the wins - but we've learned that some players have got strong mentalities and they're honest in their own appraisals.

"And, quite a few are now starting to put in back-to-back strong performances .

"There's the settling in process, quite often we are looking at seven or eight new players from the summer being mainstays in the team and they are still new to the club and still settling in.

"Everything comes into the mix but it's not to be used as an excuse. It's 'right, find yourselves in the present now and give it everything you've got' - and I think quite a few are and that's why we have had an upward curve in terms of performance level, but now it has to turn into wins."

And a victory certainly has to be the order of the day when Town visit Colchester United this weekend.

Now just two points and two places above the relegation zone, Weaver’s men will come face-to-face with the side directly below them in the table.

Colchester’s own form has been similarly poor and has seen them win only one of their opening 11 league fixtures.

They’ve lost both of their most recent home league matches 1-0, but did however record a morale-boosting EFL Trophy triumph over League One Charlton on Tuesday night at the same time Town were drawing 1-1 with Everton Under-21s before going on to lose the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

On-loan Huddersfield attacker Danny Grant found the back of the net in that game and his bright performance as one of nine changes from last weekend’s defeat to Bradford has played him into contention for Saturday’s crunch clash.

“Tuesday was an opportunity for everyone who has been on the fringes, and in my mind, some of those lads maybe haven’t done enough,” the Town manager added.

"Some did okay. Of the starters, Danny Grant was probably the stand-out player. He was deservedly named man of the match.

"He came in and looked an exciting talent. He was on it, he was energetic.