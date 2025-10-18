Colchester United v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver calls for defensive improvements

Harrogate Town boast a decent recent record at Colchester United, having won on both of their last two trips, including a 1-0 success their in 2024/25. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town travel to Colchester United this weekend, where they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive League Two defeat.

Following back-to-back victories over Shrewsbury and Gillingham, the Sulphurites have been beaten by Crewe and Fleetwood in their last two league outings.

Things could, and arguably should, have played out rather differently in those two matches, with Simon Weaver's team having taken the lead on each occasion.

And although they did not do enough to warrant all three points against Crewe, Town played superbly and created plenty of chances at Fleetwood, only to then "shoot themselves in the foot" at the opposite end of the pitch.

Boss Weaver insists that his side are not too far away from clicking, but could really do with them leaving Colchester with a positive result.

And he knows that their chances of doing so rest on their ability to perform better defensively.

“We’ve got some very capable lads back there,” the Town boss said.

"If they can up the communication, swing things in our favour by maintaining numerical advantages at the back instead of leaving themselves exposed and get rid of any doziness that was there last week, then we have got a chance of getting a result.

"It’s a long journey back if we don’t get it right, however.”

Colchester head into Saturday’s encounter in good form having put six past Chesterfield in their previous home outing, before upsetting promotion-chasing Grimsby at Blundell Park last time out.

"They have got a big powerful team and they are on the rise,” Weaver added.

"So, it’s going to be a difficult task, but if we can win at Colchester, what a good boost that would be to the system.’

Town boast a decent recent record at the JobServe Community Stadium, having won on each of their previous two visits.

Last season, they edged to a 1-0 success in what was a scrappy affair after a calamitous defensive mix-up gifted Sam Folarin an open goal to slide the ball into.

In 2023/24, Harrogate had to come from behind to take the spoils, Folarin again netting what proved to be the winner late on after Matty Daly had cancelled out Chay Cooper's 62nd-minute opener.

Prior to that, the Sulphurites had however lost on all three occasions they had travelled to Colchester, meaning that in the overall head-to-head standings, the U's boast five victories to Town's four, with the only draw taking place the last time the sides met, at Wetherby Road in late January.

Harrogate will be boosted by the return of on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Jacob Slater this Saturday after he missed their last two games due to being away on international duty with Republic of Ireland's Under-21s.

But, the Sulphurites will still be without five players down in Essex, including strikers Mason Bennett (groin) and Shawn McCoulsky (thigh).

Long-term absentee George Thomson (achilles) remains some way from fitness, while fellow midfielder Tom Hill (hamstring) and right-back Lewis Cass (ankle) are also currently sidelined.