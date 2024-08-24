Colchester United v Harrogate Town: 'Pivotal' figures return for Sulphurites
Defender Liam Gibson and midfielder Stephen Dooley have been passed fit to play at the weekend, having picked up knocks during pre-season, while the versatile James Daly is also available for selection following the head wound he suffered at Accrington Stanley last time out.
Last season’s 18-goal top-scorer George Thomson does however remain sidelined with a “mystery” achilles issue.
"We’ve had injuries to important players so far with Thommo, Liam Gibson and Stephen Dooley all out , so it’s good to have two out of the three back,” Town boss Simon Weaver said.
"They bring a lot more control to the team and that experience, being slightly older and having been through so many things in their careers, means they can help the younger lads - so they are pivotal figures.
"Liam Gibson is in contention. He has come through with flying colours in training. He’s such a talent and so we were disappointed that he wasn’t available because of injury at the start of the season, but we’re only a couple of games in and it’s great to have him back so soon.
"Dools has completed more sessions and it s good to have that competition for places.
"Without a doubt, having Dools, with his quality and class on the ball and determination and character, can strengthen any squad at this level, definitely for us. We are buzzing that he is back.”
James Daly picked up a nasty head wound in the act of scoring the Sulphurites’ first goal in their 3-3 draw at Accrington last Saturday.
He managed to soldier on after having his head bandaged, but eventually had to replaced at half-time.
"It was very brave how he cut his eye, scoring a fine header, but he should be fine,” Weaver added.
“It was a nasty gash, but it got glued together and he’s recovered well.
"He’s been sensible in training this week, he has done all of the running, hasn’t missed a session, but obviously has stayed away from the head clashes.
"We have looked after him and he’s protected himself, but will come out flying on Saturday.”
It remains to be seen how long Thomson will be out for with the achilles problem that began troubling him the morning after Harrogate’s opening-day-of-the-season defeat to newly-promoted Bromley.
Speaking ahead of Town’s trip to Accrington last week, Weaver explained: “We have had it scanned and there is no massive revealing of any rupture or anything torn, but it [the bruising] is coming from somewhere.”
Town travel to Colchester still searching for their first league victory of the season having lost to Bromley first up before drawing at Accrington seven days later.
Their hosts have won one and lost one thus far, beating MK Dons 2-0 after suffering a 4-2 defeat on the road at AFC Wimbledon.
Kick-off this Saturday afternoon is at 3pm.
