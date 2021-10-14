Harrogate Town left-back Lewis Page is back in training. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites travel to Essex knowing that they will take over at the top of League Two if they better the result of current leaders Forest Green Rovers, and boosted by the news that two of their key men should be fit enough to feature.

Weaver was only able to name five substitutes for last weekend’s home clash with Scunthorpe United, not that it affected his team in any way, the hosts romping to a 6-1 success.

Skipper Falkingham limped off shortly before half-time having hurt his back following a heavy collision in midfield, while left-back Page has not played since being forced from the field after tweaking a hamstring at Port Vale on September 18.

Captain Josh Falkingham has been suffering with a stiff back.

“All being well, Lewis Page should be okay,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“He did a pretty rigorous running session by himself on Monday and he thankfully came through that without any problems. He then joined in with group training on Tuesday and was everywhere during that. He looked free in his movement, so that is very positive.

“Hopefully he comes through the sessions on Thursday and Friday, and if he does then he’ll certainly be getting on the bus down to Colchester with us.”

Discussing Falkingham’s chances of featuring, Weaver added: “Josh didn’t train on Tuesday. His back was still troubling him.

“He’s had some heat on it, he’s had some rub downs and he’s been for a swim to try and loosen him up.

“We will have to see how he is on Thursday and Friday but I do not envisage him wanting to miss out on this game.”

Experienced centre-half Rory McArdle remains sidelined for the foreseeable future having recently undergone surgery on a tear to one of the muscles in his groin, though Weaver was able to report better news regarding Aaron Martin’s fitness.

The striker has missed Town’s last two matches with a minor hip complaint, but is closing in on a return to action.

“Azza is getting there now. He’s not far away at all,” Weaver revealed.