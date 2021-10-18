Colchester United 1 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Will Smith impressed at the heart of the Harrogate Town defence during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Oxley 6 - Didn’t have a particularly bad game, but couldn’t prevent Colchester’s only shot on target from finding the back of his net.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - Committed display from the right-back, the highlight being blocking Frank Nouble’s effort, which looked destined for the corner. Did however go to ground too easily as he attempted to halt the counter-attack which led to the hosts' late winner.

Jack Muldoon takes aim at the Colchester goal.

Connor Hall 7 - Dealt with everything that came his way, cutting out countless crosses into the box. A yellow card was the only blemish on a sound performance.

Will Smith 7.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Was dominant in the air against Nouble, who had a considerable size advantage. Didn’t deserve to finish up on the losing side.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - A steady performance from Town's left-back, who managed to help keep Colchester’s attackers fairly quiet.

George Thomson 6.5 - Caused some problems with crosses before his afternoon was cut short when Lloyd Kerry took his place, perhaps earlier than planned due to him being in the referee’s book.

Josh Falkingham 6 - The Harrogate skipper was left frustrated after the final whistle at not being able to control the game. Didn’t have his usual influence on the contest.

Alex Pattison 6.5 - A couple of forward runs both on and off the ball caused Colchester problems, but he didn’t do enough to force a breakthrough.

Jack Diamond 7 - Town’s most potent attacking force, looked to have the beating of the home full-back as demonstrated when he set up Town’s best chance, teeing-up Kerry for an effort which he crashed against the cross-bar. Looked dangerous on the counter.

Jack Muldoon 6 - Bright in patches when on the ball and linking the play, but didn’t really threaten the United goal.

Luke Armstrong 6 - Couldn’t get much joy out of a physical Colchester back-line and didn’t look the force he has done for much of this season.

Substitutes:

Lloyd Kerry (on for Thomson, 62) 6.5 - Couldn’t convert Town’s best chance of the afternoon moments as his strike rattled the woodwork. He did however help Town get onto the front foot following his introduction.

Aaron Martin (on for Falkingham, 90) N/A.