Jack Muldoon netted a stoppage-time winner to seal a 4-3 victory for Harrogate Town they last time they visited Chesterfield. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver says that Harrogate Town are "looking forward to the challenge" of trying to extend their run of positive results against Chesterfield when they visit the SMH Group Stadium this Saturday (3pm).

The Sulphurites will head into that fixture still hurting from last weekend's poor showing at Newport County, a game in which they conceded twice inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a 3-0 defeat.

Motivated both by the desire to right the wrongs of that performance, and ensure that they maintain a healthy cushion between themselves and the League Two relegation zone, Town will be desperate to make it six games unbeaten in clashes with the Spireites.

"The pain [from Newport] will exist within until we do react, it’s as simple as that,” Weaver said. “If we don’t react this Saturday, then I would be very surprised.

"It’s a good arena, is Chesterfield. It’s a good playing surface and we look forward to the challenge.

"Hopefully the supporters make the trip to Chesterfield and are with us, cheering the lads on, because we are in a dog-fight.”

Town last made the relatively short trip to Chesterfield in 2019/20, edging a thrilling affair 4-3 on their way to securing an historic promotion from the National League.

Jack Muldoon settled a see-saw contest in stoppage time after Jon Stead (2) and George Thomson had struck earlier in the piece.

In 2018/19, Harrogate won 1-0 in Derbyshire courtesy of an own goal.

Those two away successes in the National League came alongside a 1-1 draw at Wetherby Road in November 2018 and a 3-1 home victory just over 12 months later.

The most recent meeting between the teams took place at the Exercise Stadium earlier this season and saw Town record a 2-1 win.

Toby Sims' opener was cancelled out by James Berry, but Dean Cornelius popped up at the death to hand Weaver's men another late triumph.

Currently 21st in the League Two standings, where they sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone, Harrogate find themselves 11 points and nine places worse off than Chesterfield, who occupy 12th spot.

Last time out, Paul Cook's team won 2-1 at Notts County, with that result their third victory on the spin following successes over Salford City and Newport County.