Championship Live: team news and transfer updates as Leeds United one of four clubs linked with attacker and league action returns tonight Leeds United are back in action again tonight as they face Reading. The Championship returns tonight with the first half of mid-week games. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog. Salford City v Harrogate Town: Weaver aiming to knock Ammies of their perch League One and Two: Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals player who trains from 6am