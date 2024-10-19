Harrogate Town nicked a 1-0 win on their previous visit to Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town visit Carlisle United this weekend aiming to extend their superb run of form against the Cumbrians and inflict more misery on them.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites are unbeaten in six League Two meetings with Saturday's opponents, winning four of those matches, and have lost just once in nine fixtures between the sides in all competitions since their promotion to the Football League in 2020.

They head into the game off the back of a gritty 1-0 home success over Newport County and having kept back-to-back clean-sheets in the league for the first time this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle, by contrast, suffered a 4-0 drubbing at AFC Wimbledon last time out and have lost seven of their previous nine league and cup matches, a run of form which has seen them drop to the foot of the table.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Relegated from League One at the end of last season, United have managed to come out on top in just two of their opening 11 League Two fixtures.

Paul Simpson was sacked as manager in early September, with new boss Mike Williamson unable to spark much of a resurgence since he was lured away from MK Dons, despite overseeing a victory against Swindon in his first game in charge.

Weaver, however, isn’t anticipating anything other than a tough test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it will be a difficult challenge,” he said. “Carlisle are probably surprising everyone by being at the bottom of the table and we expect them to be well up for it.

"I like Mike, he’s had success at Gateshead and then at MK Dons and obviously he will be keen to get it going at Carlisle too.

"He’s had his success by playing really good football and we don’t expect anything different. We know that Carlisle have got a good squad to choose from and some really powerful players. They’ve definitely got the squad to be up there in the top three, if not the play-offs.

"He’ll probably think it’s a ‘must-win’ against us, to turn it around and we don’t want to be the team that gift wraps them a win and a turnaround in fortunes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent showdown between Harrogate and Carlisle did see the Cumbrians end their eight-match winless run in fixtures between the clubs, Simpson's men triumphing 2-0 at Brunton Park in an EFL Trophy tie in November of last year.

Earlier in 2023/24, United visited Wetherby Road in the first round of the League Cup, with Sam Folarin's strike from outside the box sufficient to earn Town a 1-0 victory.

The Sulphurites' previous league visit to Carlisle saw them triumph 1-0 in the most fortunate of circumstances as a fairly dire affair was settled by Paul Huntington's ridiculous own goal.

Prior to that, Harrogate won 2-0 at Brunton Park courtesy of efforts from George Thomson and Alex Pattison, having drawn 1-1 up in Cumbria in 2020/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term casualties George Thomson (achilles) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) will miss out for Town at Carlisle due to injury, with boss Weaver’s only other concern being Stephen Dooley, who reported a tight hamstring during the week.