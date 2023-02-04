Carlisle United v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites will relish toughest test

Harrogate Town and Carlisle United played out a 3-3 draw last time they met. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Cumbrians are the division’s form team having won four in a row and six of their last seven matches, a run which has lifted them up to third place in the table.

Last time out, Paul Simpson’s men thrashed local rivals Barrow 5-1 at Brunton Park in front of a bumper crowd of 9,351, with Weaver expecting similar numbers to be in attendance on Saturday afternoon and “baying for blood”.

But, while the struggling Sulphurites head north with a markedly different record, failing to take maximum points from any of their previous five games, the Town boss is confident that his side will relish the challenge.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“Carlisle are obviously in great form, up in the top-three, and playing really well. When it is rocking up there, it is rocking. There will be an expectant crowd in of probably nine to 10,000,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We’ll go there very much as underdogs, but we’ll relish that and we are actually looking forward to it. These kind of fixtures, in front of big crowds, the kind of atmosphere we expect at Carlisle, this is why we want to be in the EFL, to go to places like this for these kind of experiences.

"The lads have to enjoy it and we will see who savours the big-game atmosphere and can keep their composure.

"We want them to be excited about the atmosphere but at the same time we need to play with composure and keep hold of the ball, because that’s when we are at our best. If we can dominate possession, pass it and build something, then we know we can cause problems.”

A disappointing 1-0 home loss to Sutton United last time out means that 21st-placed Town have taken just two points from the last 15 on offer following a sequence of three consecutive league victories.

On his side’s recent form, Weaver added: “We went on a run around Christmas, now we need to get back on another one.

"I think that win is just around the corner. Last week we were very poor in the first half against Sutton and I take responsibility for that, it’s on my head.

“But, the second half we played very well. That final ball, we just came up a bit short. One of their players said to me coming off the pitch 'we couldn't get near you', which says something.

“In terms of what we want to see, that second half was a lot more like it and so we need to carry that into the Carlisle fixture.”

History is at least on the side of Harrogate, who are unbeaten in six meetings with Carlisle, winning four of those games.

A last-gasp equaliser earned the Cumbrians a 3-3 draw at Wetherby Road when the sides faced-off earlier in the season, while last term’s showdown at Brunton Park saw Town triumph 2-0 courtesy of goals in each half by George Thomson and Alex Pattison.