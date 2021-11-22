Carlisle United v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites continue to collect injuries

Harrogate Town defender Warren Burrell. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites will once again be without long-term casualties Rory McArdle and Will Smith, while striker Aaron Martin missed Saturday's home defeat to Salford City due to swelling around his knee.

Right-winger Simon Power and centre-half Warren Burrell both started that game, however the pair are facing late fitness tests ahead of the upcoming trip to Cumbria.

"We're hoping Simon Power is okay. He's got a bruised foot. He says that it is very sore, but that's par for the course in professional sport and I'm sure he'll be taking part in some way, shape or form," Town boss Simon Weaver explained.

Simon Power in action against Salford City.

"Warren [Burrell] had a tight calf, we are assessing that, but we'll hopefully have the same numbers and bodies available as Saturday.

"Lloyd [Kerry] is okay now, he was still nursing an ankle knock, but he should be fit enough for selection."

Hosts Carlisle have selection problems of their own, with striker Lewis Alessandra and left-back Jack Armer joining the versatile Joe Riley on the treatment table after suffering injuries during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Exeter City.

Midfielder Jon Mellish, who was sent off at the weekend, is suspended, though his place in the Cumbrians' engine room could well be taken by Callum Guy, who returns from a ban of his own.

United head into Tuesday's contest second-from-bottom of the table and winless in 11 matches.

Their last league victory came on September 4 and they have been beaten seven times since that 2-1 success over Salford.