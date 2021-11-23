George Thomson challenges Nick Anderton for the ball during Harrogate Town's 1-1 draw at Carlisle United last season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites head to Carlisle United on Tuesday evening having won just one of their previous six League Two matches, losing three of the last four.

That run has seen them slip from second place and down to seventh in the table following a superb start to the campaign, but although they still occupy a play-off berth, Weaver is unwilling to settle for "doing okay".

And while he concedes that the division is so competitive that no side can expect to have things all their own way, he says he will continue to demand more from his players, rather than allowing them to slip into a mindset that could potentially prevent them from continuing to progress.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"We believe in these players, and we believe they can be better than we are showing," he told the Harrogate Advertiser following Saturday's 2-0 loss to Salford City.

“We just have to keep working hard, that’s the only thing within our control.

“We don’t jump around with the decisions as a management and coaching team, we stay consistent and clear in terms of our message and we keep demanding.

“I think that if the players settle back and think ‘Salford have got players from higher levels, now we're coming up against Carlisle, they've got some high-pedigree players', if we are flat with it and say 'never mind, we've come a long way', then I think that will be a problem for us. We can't stop believing.

"We need to get the energy up at Carlisle by being positive with the lads. We look at a few things, areas we need to improve and we show them where we can do better. We plough on and, if we get three points on Tuesday night, then we will all feel better."

Town will travel to tackle second-from-bottom Carlisle without injured centre-halves Rory McArdle and Will Smith, while striker Aaron Martin, winger Simon Power and the versatile Warren Burrell all have question marks hanging above their heads.

Winless in 11 matches, the Cumbrians have selection problems of their own with Jon Mellish suspended and Lewis Alessandra, Joe Riley and Jack Armer all currently on the treatment table.

The sides have met just once previously at Brunton Park, playing out a 1-1 draw on April 24 this year.

Jack Muldoon's early strike from what appeared an impossibly tight angle handed Harrogate the lead before Joshua Kayode levelled matters late in the second period.