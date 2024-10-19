Carlisle United 1 Harrogate Town 1: Simon Weaver 'satisfied' with a point on the road

Matty Daly celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a first-half lead against Carlisle United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was left feeling “satisfied” following Harrogate Town’s 1-1 draw at Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites were second best for the majority of Saturday’s League Two contest, their hosts dominating the ball and enjoying 71 percent of possession while managing 23 shots at goal.

The Cumbrians were however rather wasteful in the final third, and fell behind on 39 minutes when Matty Daly registered his first of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Town striker Luke Armstrong would net a rare goal to level matters just before half-time, ultimately earning United a share of the spoils and preventing his old club from pulling off what would unquestionably have been a real smash-and-grab.

And Weaver was far from downbeat after the full-time whistle.

“I am satisfied with the performance and the result,” he said.

"It was a bit of slow start. I thought that on the ball we looked a little bit anxious, but we grew into it and then scored a fantastic goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Perhaps if we had gone in at half-time with that one-goal advantage and not conceded then we may well have scored more and ended up with an even more positive result – but I am still happy.

"It was satisfying because you come away from home and you have to respect the opposition, be hard to beat, grow into the game, and when you snatch the lead, you think ‘yeah, this is good’.

"You’d like maybe a little bit more going forward. There were opportunities to smell blood in the last third of the game because, their crowd, you could feel they were a bit uptight. And, with a bit more guile in the final third we could have taken advantage of the anxiety in the place.”

On Carlisle’s dominance of the ball and the amount of shots they had, Weaver added: “We were quite stubborn in defence and I wouldn’t say that there were gilt-edged chances for Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve hit the bar from a free-kick and had one or two sniffs, but they were shots from distance the majority of the time – and I’ll take that at this level, away from home.

"I thought that we had a good shape about us in the second half. First half, the widemen were standing a little bit deep, the back four looked a bit narrow. But, we are satisfied with the reaction from half-time.”

Saturday’s result means that Harrogate are now unbeaten in seven League Two clashes with Carlisle and keeps them 14th in the League Two standings, where they sit seven points clear of the relegation zone and four shy of the division’s last play-off berth.