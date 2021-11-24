Carlisle United 0 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Alex Pattison impressed in the centre of Harrogate Town's midfield. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during Tuesday night's contest.

Mark Oxley 7.5 - Seemed to lose his bearings as he pushed an early free-kick behind for a corner from which United almost broke the deadlock. Otherwise, this was a good night's work. Made a couple of routine saves, plus a good one to deny Zach Clough and an even better one from Corey Whelan's header in stoppage-time. Deserved his first clean sheet since late September.

Nathan Sheron 7 - Competed his defensive duties pretty well for the most part, although the home team did get a fair bit of joy down his side of the pitch in the second half. Not great in possession, sending too many aimless balls down the line.

Jack Muldoon provided the assist for the Sulphurites' first goal of the evening.

Warren Burrell 7 - Another largely solid display at centre-half, the position it is becoming more and more apparent that he is most comfortable operating in. Made six interceptions, though one attempt at carrying the ball out from the back which saw him dispossessed while trying to overplay could very easily have led to Carlisle getting back on terms shortly after half-time.

Connor Hall 7.5 - A better performance from Town's left-sided central defender, who did what needed to be done without looking totally dominant. Made as many as 12 interventions/clearances, however he doesn't look as comfortable on the ball as he once did and was guilty of launching too many hopeful punts down the field.

Lewis Page 7 - Harrogate looked a little bit more solid in general down his side of the pitch. Didn't offer a great deal going forwards, however what Town really needed was a shut-out and he played a significant role in helping them achieve one.

George Thomson 7.5 - His clinical low finish across Mark Howard and into the bottom corner just seconds before the half-time whistle was the one moment of real quality that the visitors produced before the interval and provided the platform for them to go on and win the game. Also won the ball back to spark the counter-attack which led to his side doubling their advantage.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - Completed 33 passes at a success rate of 78.8 per cent, the highest of any of the Sulphurites' front-six. Wasn't able to dictate the tempo as he would have liked on an evening where Town's midfield was bypassed on a regular basis. Had to be replaced late on after going down with a tight hamstring.

Alex Pattison 8 - Once again, Town's midfield dynamo showcased his undoubted quality on a number of occasions over the course of the contest. Opponents can't stop him or keep up with him when he drives at pace down the middle of the pitch, as shown during the counter-attack from which he ended up making it 2-0 on 78 minutes.

Jack Diamond 6 - Delivered a delicious 39th-minute cross from which Jack Muldoon should have opened the scoring and also tested Howard with the strike which led to Pattison's goal. However this was otherwise a below-par display from the on-loan Sunderland winger, who was dispossessed on a number of occasions, often opting to keep hold of the ball rather than releasing it to team-mates in better positions.

Jack Muldoon 6.5 - Wasn't really in the game on a night where Town played a lot of hopeful long balls and their passing to feet left plenty to be desired. Missed a good first-half chance when he headed Diamond's excellent cross straight at Howard. Nicely-weighted pass set up Thomson to break the deadlock.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Like his strike partner, he was starved of service for almost the entirety of the evening. Once again asked to compete for a succession of high balls, and fared reasonably well, winning six aerial duels. Drew a decent save out of Howard with a late effort from a tight angle after sheer determination opened up a sight of the home goal.

Substitutes:

Lloyd Kerry (on for Muldoon, 72) 6.5