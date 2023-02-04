Harrogate Town celebrate after Paul Huntington's own goal handed them a late 1-0 lead during Saturday's League Two clash at Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

A resolute defensive display from the struggling Sulphurites saw them hang on in there against League Two’s form side before eventually going on to nick a late winner.

It was United, who came into Saturday’s contest having triumphed in six of their previous seven games, who looked the more likely of the sides for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Paul Huntington’s attempted pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy ended up in the back of the home net on 82 minutes, handing the Sulphurites all three points.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"I'm buzzing for the players, they thoroughly deserved to take something from the game with the efforts they all put in,” Weaver reflected.

"It's not always been the case that we've got our rewards, but we did today and there's nothing better than a gritty 1-0 away win.

"Talking as an ex-defender, I'm looking on and proud of the defensive side of the game today.

"I thought that they were outstanding as a unit back there, every ball into the box was met with aggression and anticipation

"Unfortunately for them [Carlisle], the win’s come from an own goal from one of their players, but being selfish about it, I’ve got to look at our position and we’re just pleased with the three points.”