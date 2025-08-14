Cambridge United v Harrogate Town: Still more to come from Sulphurites, insists Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town have taken four points from their first two League Two outings of 2025/26, but manager Simon Weaver feels there is still plenty of room for improvement. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town travel to Cambridge United this Saturday (3pm) aiming to extend their unbeaten start to their 2025/26 League Two campaign.

​Victors at Bristol Rovers on the opening day, the Sulphurites should be heading into this weekend’s fixture with back-to-back wins under their belt, but had to settle for a point at home to Grimsby last time out after surrendering a 3-1 advantage in the closing stages.

There have, nevertheless, been plenty of positives to take from their first couple of league outings, with Simon Weaver’s men demonstrating an ability to dig in and grind out a result down at the Memorial Stadium, before serving up one of their best attacking displays in years against the Mariners.

In an ideal world, Town will be looking to marry up the stand-out aspects of those two rather different performances in the coming weeks, and although pleased by what he seen thus far, their manager says there is still room for improvement.

Simon Weaver has overseen a positive start to the Sulphurites' 2025/26 League Two campaign.

"I am proud to have got the performances from the lads in the first two games,” Weaver said.

“We have started well. Four points from two games, it could have been six, but I think there will be a few teams in League Two who will play Bristol Rovers and Grimsby and come away with no points.

“But we have to keep going now and show consistency.

"There were aspects that were really positive [against Grimsby], but clear points that we’ve made in order to improve.

"We can be even more cut-throat. We scored three goals, but could have picked Grimsby off on the counter-attack and been a little bit more incisive. And defensively, we have to make sure that every one of us is intense, because that can be the difference.”

Relegated from League One at the end of last term, Cambridge also kicked-off the new season with a 1-0 win, beating Cheltenham at home first up.

But they then suffered a 3-2 loss away at Swindon, conceding twice in the space of as many minutes having taken an early lead.

The only previous meeting between the sides at the Abbey Stadium saw Town beaten 2-1 in early January 2021 after Jack Muldoon had handed them a 10th-minute advantage.