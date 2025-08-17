Cambridge United 1 Harrogate Town 1: Simon Weaver encouraged by second-half improvement

Stephen Duke-McKenna scored again as Harrogate Town took a point on the road at Cambridge United. Pictures: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver said he was able to take plenty of encouragement from Harrogate Town’s second-half improvement during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.

The Sulphurites were thoroughly second best during the opening 45 minutes of the game and, as their manager conceded, were fortunate only to find themselves trailing by a single goal at the interval.

But, the men from Wetherby Road responded well to their half-time instructions and gave a much better account of themselves, ultimately coming away with a share of the spoils thanks to Stephen Duke-McKenna’s second goal of the season.

And Weaver said after the final whistle that he was left feeling “optimistic” having seen his troops extend their unbeaten start to their 2025/26 League Two campaign into a third match.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver applauds his team's travelling support at the Abbey Stadium.

"Maybe in previous years we might have gone 1-0 down in a game like this and it might then have been two by half-time and we’d have been feeling flattened by that.

"Today was different. We showed a different side of Harrogate Town and we can be proud of all the efforts in the second half.

"There are going to be halves where we are not quite at it – like today – and that’s the same for every team in the land. But to go in at 1-0 down and respond as we did, I am very optimistic moving forwards.

"It’s been a good start [to the season]. If someone had offered five points out of these first three games, I certainly would have taken that and been delighted with it – and I am.”

On what exactly he felt was wrong with Town’s performance before the break, Weaver added: “First half, we weren’t at it. At half-time, we were walking in knowing that we weren’t at the races.

"Cambridge were fast in the first half, fast on to everything and we were quite fortunate only to come in 1-0 down.

"Out of possession, we weren’t as intense and players were almost in awe of Cambridge’s ability to pop it around us at times. But, we addressed it at half-time and said we have an opportunity to put it right.

"We had to be more intense and narrow our wide men up to be able to get some intensity on the ball – because that’s where the numbers were. We had to get the numbers around the ball quickly and be intense with the pressure.

“We did that, we committed to it and then suddenly Cambridge were looser on the ball and it was open to counter-attacks. So I was proud of the efforts of the players in the second half.”

Cambridge striker Louis Appere took advantage of Town failing to deal with a right-wing corner that was taken short and then delivered to the far post as he pounced from close range to break the deadlock on 18 minutes.

And although the hosts had some good opportunities to add to their tally, the game’s goal did not arrive until six minutes after the interval, and was scored by a visiting player.

Lewis Cass crossed from wide on the right and Harrogate left-winger Duke McKenna timed his arrival into the box perfectly, volleying home the equaliser.

Saturday’s result leaves the Sulphurites 12th in the League Two standings.