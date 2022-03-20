Calum Kavanagh celebrates after netting a 94th-minute equaliser to earn Harrogate Town a 1-1 draw at home to Walsall. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Currently on loan from Championship outfit Middlesbrough, the Sulphurites striker boasts a prolific track-record in youth football and looks certain to go on and enjoy a big future in the game.

On Saturday, he was able to enjoy a landmark moment, finding the back of the net for the first time in a senior fixture to earn Simon Weaver's team a 1-1 League Two draw at home to Walsall.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 international, who has previously courted interest from the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal, met Jack Diamond's left-wing cross at the near post and expertly guided a 94th-minute header over Saddlers goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and inside the far upright.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Kavanagh in action against Walsall.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Kavanagh told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Obviously, when you come on, you just want to make an impact on the game. I thought I did decent enough and then I was lucky enough to get my chance. Fortunately it's come off my head and gone in the back of the net.

"It's 100 per cent a moment that I will never forget. I've scored goals since I was a young kid and this, by far, is my favourite. It was some buzz."

Kavanagh, who is the son of former Cardiff City and Stoke City midfielder Graham Kavanagh, was straight on the phone to his parents after the full-time whistle.

"I was on the phone to my dad, he was congratulating me as he couldn't manage to get to the game today," he added.

"I spoke to my mam briefly, she was sobbing, in tears. They are all very proud, very happy."

Kavanagh's maiden Football League strike came in what was his seventh appearance for Harrogate since joining them on loan at the end of January.

He has been used predominantly as a substitute, but is hopeful that his key contribution against the Saddlers might earn him a start against Leyton Orient as Town go in search of their first win in seven matches.

"Hopefully I can get a few more minutes, but that's obviously the manager's decision," he continued.

"All I can do is go on the pitch and do my best and try help the team. If I can, then brilliant. Hopefully I get rewarded for that.

"We can't wait for Tuesday. We're disappointed with a draw today, we felt like we could have beaten them, but you take a point and you go again Tuesday.

"We've just got to try and finish as high as we can. We all believe that we can do well as a team. You win as many games as you can, you never know where it can get you, so we will keep pushing and do as well as we can."

A point was the least that Town deserved from Saturday's showdown with Walsall, having dominated the majority of the contest.

Ryan Fallowfield, Alex Pattison, Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck all had chances to fire Weaver's men in front at Wetherby Road, only for the visitors to edge ahead through Connor Wilkinson's 60th-minute penalty.