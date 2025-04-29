Burton Albion defender Jasper Moon unlikely to return to Harrogate Town after successful loan spell
The 24-year-old centre-half has proved a big hit at Wetherby Road since arriving from League One Burton Albion towards the end of the summer transfer window.
He has been virtually ever-present since making his debut at Cheltenham on September 7, playing every single minute of every one of the Sulphurites’ League Two fixtures since that point bar one – the 2-0 home loss to Salford City on New Year’s Day.
Moon has forged an impressive partnership with Anthony O’Connor at the heart of Weaver’s back-line and Town would doubtless love to bring him back for 2025/26 on another season-long loan, or on a permanent basis.
But their hopes of doing so already appear to have been dashed.
"I speak to Gary Bowyer quite a bit,” Weaver revealed to the Yorkshire Post.
“We get on really well, and he likes him [Moon] so I have no doubts he will be taking him back.”
In total, Moon has made 46 appearances for Town in all competitions, 40 of which have come in League Two, and scored three goals.
