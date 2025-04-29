Jasper Moon has scored three goals in 46 appearances since joining Harrogate Town on a season-long loan deal. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver has resigned himself to the fact that Jasper Moon will not be making an immediate return to Harrogate Town following his successful loan spell.

The 24-year-old centre-half has proved a big hit at Wetherby Road since arriving from League One Burton Albion towards the end of the summer transfer window.

He has been virtually ever-present since making his debut at Cheltenham on September 7, playing every single minute of every one of the Sulphurites’ League Two fixtures since that point bar one – the 2-0 home loss to Salford City on New Year’s Day.

Moon has forged an impressive partnership with Anthony O’Connor at the heart of Weaver’s back-line and Town would doubtless love to bring him back for 2025/26 on another season-long loan, or on a permanent basis.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

But their hopes of doing so already appear to have been dashed.

"I speak to Gary Bowyer quite a bit,” Weaver revealed to the Yorkshire Post.

“We get on really well, and he likes him [Moon] so I have no doubts he will be taking him back.”

In total, Moon has made 46 appearances for Town in all competitions, 40 of which have come in League Two, and scored three goals.