Josh March and his Harrogate Town team-mates suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road at Bromley on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver apologised to Harrogate Town’s supporters for Saturday’s “lacklustre” showing at Bromley, stating that his players failed to “turn up.”

The struggling Sulphurites conceded twice before half-time at Hayes Lane and failed to recover as they suffered a fourth defeat in six League Two matches.

Results elsewhere mean that Town stay 20th in the table and remain seven points clear of the relegation zone despite that 2-0 loss, but their manager was far from impressed by what he saw in South East London.

"I apologise to the fans for not providing them with the kind of performance they’ve been used to in recent weeks,” Weaver said.

"Our fans will have gone home disgruntled because it’s a long journey and we haven’t turned up for them.

"I am disappointed and it’s disappointing for the fans who turned up today and to be fair, you’ve got to expect the flack. We feel like we’ve turned a corner, then we put in such a poor performance.

"Everybody loses games, but it’s about how you lose them. We were half a yard shot in areas of the pitch where we expect to win the battle.

“I didn’t see this performance coming, we have been great in recent weeks fighting the fight. Today we were just lacklustre.”

Although Town’s 1-0 home victory over Swindon last time out was their first win in six attempts, they have by and large, performed to a decent level since the turn of the year.

Thus, Weaver was at a loss when it came to explaining exactly what went wrong at Bromley, who struck in the 30th and 45th minutes through Michael Cheek and Jude Arthurs.

“It was a fairly even game,” he added. “There was a distinct lack of quality but they just had the striker who backed himself in front of goal.

"We should have believed after the last nine games, but in front of goal we’ve got to show the required quality, it’s as simple as that.”

On the two poor goals that his side shipped having failed to adequately clear their lines, Weaver said: “In the last nine or 10 games we’ve not conceded many and certainly not conceded many sloppy goals.

"These two have come from poor clearances and not dealing with the ball so it’s a bit of a shock to the system to see such poor defending.

"It’s not what I’ve come to expect from this current group.”