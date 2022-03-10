Bristol Rovers v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites close in on clean bill of health
Harrogate Town could make the trip to Bristol Rovers this Saturday with a fully-fit squad to choose from.
The Sulphurites have been without a number of players due to injury during the winter months, but currently have a pretty-much clear bill of health.
Simon Power returned from a long-term hamstring problem to make a substitute appearance against Hartlepool United last weekend, leaving veteran centre-half Rory McArdle and midfielder Josh Falkingham as the only Town players nursing injuries.
But, having had a few days off to rest a sore foot, skipper Falkingham was able to join in with training once again on Tuesday, while McArdle also took part as he continues his comeback from a groin issue.
Assistant manager Paul Thirlwell says that he and boss Simon Weaver will wait until Friday before making a decision on whether the pair are capable of playing any part against Rovers, but confirmed that both men are in with a chance.
“Rory is back and he trained well on Tuesday,” the former Sunderland midfielder explained.
“But, he’s been out for a quite a while and so obviously we have to be careful with him. We’ll have a better idea by Friday.
“Josh’s foot has certainly improved and he was also involved in training on Tuesday.
“It’s still a bit too early to say, but we are heading towards having a fully-fit squad to choose from, if not this Saturday, then certainly for the game after.
Town travel to Bristol 14th in the League Two standings, while the Gas are 11 points better off in ninth having lost just once in eight matches.