Bristol Rovers v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites close in on clean bill of health

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle has not played for Harrogate Town since injuring his groin in early February. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites have been without a number of players due to injury during the winter months, but currently have a pretty-much clear bill of health.

Simon Power returned from a long-term hamstring problem to make a substitute appearance against Hartlepool United last weekend, leaving veteran centre-half Rory McArdle and midfielder Josh Falkingham as the only Town players nursing injuries.

But, having had a few days off to rest a sore foot, skipper Falkingham was able to join in with training once again on Tuesday, while McArdle also took part as he continues his comeback from a groin issue.

Harrogate Town assistant manager Paul Thirlwell. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Assistant manager Paul Thirlwell says that he and boss Simon Weaver will wait until Friday before making a decision on whether the pair are capable of playing any part against Rovers, but confirmed that both men are in with a chance.

“Rory is back and he trained well on Tuesday,” the former Sunderland midfielder explained.

“But, he’s been out for a quite a while and so obviously we have to be careful with him. We’ll have a better idea by Friday.

“Josh’s foot has certainly improved and he was also involved in training on Tuesday.

“It’s still a bit too early to say, but we are heading towards having a fully-fit squad to choose from, if not this Saturday, then certainly for the game after.