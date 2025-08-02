Bristol Rovers v Harrogate Town: No fresh injury worries for Sulphurites ahead of season-opener

Harrogate Town club captain Warren Burrell will be fit enough to take on Bristol Rovers on the opening day of 2025/26. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s 2025/26 season-opener away at Bristol Rovers (3pm).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point this summer, the Sulphurites found themselves without eight members of their first-team squad due to various fitness issues, but they will travel to the Memorial Stadium this weekend minus the services of just three men.

Midfielders George Thomson and Levi Sutton remain some weeks away from a return to action, and although veteran forward Jack Muldoon should be back somewhat sooner, he has also been ruled out of Town’s clash with the Gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatile club captain Warren Burrell and central midfielder Ben Fox only featured for 45 minutes in last week’s friendly against Carlisle, but Simon Weaver has confirmed that both players have got a full week’s training under their belts and will therefore be in contention to start against Rovers.

"There are no new concerns,” Weaver said. “Everyone has come through training really well.

"It has been good the last few weeks to get more 11 versus 11 training into everyone, and have no drama.

"Warren Burrell and Ben Fox are doing very well indeed. They have played this week in training and looked really sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody has trained so hard in pre-season, there’s not a player there that has shirked the hard work, and they’ll all want to be in that starting XI.”

Town have only visited Rovers, who were relegated from League One at the end of last season, once before, losing 3-0 at the Memorial Stadium in March 2022.

On the challenge of taking on the Gas, Weaver added: “We expect them to be up for it under a new manager, who has had success there before.

“I’m expecting a big home crowd to be roaring them on, we’ve got to be calm in that chaos, manage ourselves with discipline and execute the game-plan to the best of our ability.

“We’ve worked on the systems they have utilised in pre-season, so we know what to expect in terms of shape and we’ve worked hard to prepare the lads for that.”