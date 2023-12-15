James Belshaw said he is thrilled to be able to return to Harrogate Town to help solve the club's goalkeeper crisis.

James Belshaw has rejoined Harrogate Town on an emergency loan deal. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The 33-year-old, who spent four years at Wetherby Road between 2017 and 2021, has rejoined Simon Weaver's team on an emergency loan deal.

The move comes after Jonathan Mitchell, the man drafted in on a short-term contract to cover injured number one Mark Oxley last month, damaged his knee in training on Monday and was ruled out for the next six weeks.

"It's really nice to come back, I am buzzing," he told the Harrogate Advertiser. "Hopefully I'll be able to play a small part in helping the club along.

James Belshaw has this week returned to familiar surroundings.

"It's only seven days initially, but I went to Forest Green on an emergency loan earlier this season and ended up being there for 10 weeks, so we will see.

"I trained on Thursday and it was great to be back among some old faces. It's like everything has changed, but at the same time, nothing has really changed. It's been two-and-a-half years, but it's almost as if I've never been away.

"I came to the ground on Friday and got to see how much progress has been made since I was last here and that's credit to Simon and the club's hierarchy.

"The last time I played for Harrogate Town was behind closed doors during the Covid-19 season, so it will be nice to have the chance to play here in front of a crowd and see some old faces in the stands."

Belshaw is in line to feature against boyhood club Notts County this Saturday and admits that he couldn't believe who Town were due to play in his first fixture back in North Yorkshire.

"Notts at the weekend, everyone knows I'm a Notts fan and they are my boyhood club, so it should be a good occasion and of course I am looking forward to it," he added.

"But, it's not about me, it's just about the club and trying to help them get a result. They've had some really good results this season and I just want to try and do my bit."

On the circumstances which led to his return, Belshaw explained: "My emergency loan at Forest Green was coming to an end on Tuesday and Lloyd Kerry [Town's head of recruitment] contacted me and explained the situation here and asked if I would be interested in coming back.

"I was keen straight away but obviously Harrogate had to reach an agreement with Bristol Rovers and get permission to discuss terms with me.

"I had a conversation with Rovers' new manager and he outlined his plans for me and for the club and we agreed that it was best for me to go and get some games.

"Everything was agreed with Harrogate by Wednesday and I was in for training on Thursday. So, it's been a bit of a whirlwind few days."

A two-time promotion-winner, Belshaw's four-year stint at Wetherby Road came to an end in July 2021 when he joined then-League Two rivals Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

He had been given permission to find himself a new club after Town moved to bring in Mark Oxley and handed the ex-Southend United custodian the number one jersey.

He subsequently went on to help the Gas earn promotion back to League One, establishing himself as their first-choice keeper and winning their 2021/22 player of the season award.

On the circumstances behind his departure from Wetherby Road, he said: "Obviously the gaffer and I had some chats at the end of our first season in the Football League and he decided that he wanted to bring another goalkeeper in.

"I was a bit hurt at the time because I was so happy at the club, but it was a footballing decision and the gaffer was honest with me from day one about what he wanted to do.

"So it's all fine. You accept that things happen in football. There are no old wounds or anything like that.

"I had a good conversation with Simon after training on Thursday. He seemed pleased to have been able to bring me back and I am really pleased to be back, so it's all good."

Belshaw made 184 appearances during his first spell with Harrogate having joined the club from Tamworth. He kept 58 clean-sheets and chipped in with no fewer than five assists.

