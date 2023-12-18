Simon Weaver credited James Belshaw with making an immediate impact on his return to Harrogate Town.

James Belshaw made his second Harrogate Town debut during Saturday's League Two success over Notts County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 33-year-old goalkeeper made his second debut for the Sulphurites at the weekend, helping them to a 3-1 home win over Notts County having arrived at Wetherby Road on an emergency loan deal just a couple of days earlier.

Belshaw, who spent four successful seasons with the club between 2017 and 2021 before leaving for Bristol Rovers, had to be drafted in after Jonathan Mitchell damaged a knee in training last Monday.

Mitchell only joined Town on a short-term deal at the start of November as cover for injured number one Mark Oxley, but his unavailability left rookie Lewis Thomas as the only stopper at Weaver’s disposal heading into Saturday’s clash with promotion-chasing County.

Saturday saw James Belshaw made his 185th competitive appearance for Harrogate Town.

Despite barely featuring for parent club Rovers this term, Belshaw returned to Harrogate match-ready having just completed another emergency loan spell, with League Two rivals Forest Green.

And the fans’ favourite slotted straight back into familiar surroundings, only denied a clean-sheet by Jodi Jones’ stunning second-half free-kick.

"He added to the room with his enthusiasm and energy and passion for the club,” Weaver said of Belshaw’s return.

"And, his ability was there for everybody to see immediately in training.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver acknowledges the home faithful having led his team to a first victory at Wetherby Road in eight attempts.

“It was like having an additional player [against Notts] in the build-up play with Belly, he’s obviously really composed on the ball and breathes belief into the team.

"He made a fantastic stop in the first half, which changed the course of the game, and from there on in, it just looked right.”

It remains to be seen how many more appearances Belshaw will add to the 185 he has already made in Town colours during his loan spell, but he could well feature in all of their next three matches, with neither Mitchell nor Oxley expected to return to action until well into the new year.

However, the opening of the January transfer window will leave Weaver in a position where he is able to add to his ranks, meaning that Harrogate will no longer be entitled to an ‘emergency’ loan option.