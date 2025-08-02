Stephen Duke-McKenna celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 63rd-minute lead against Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2025/26 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The coolest of finishes by Stephen Duke McKenna earned Harrogate Town a fine opening-day victory on the road at Bristol Rovers.

The Sulphurites’ left-winger capped an impressive performance by netting the only goal of the game as Simon Weaver’s men recorded their fifth win in six attempts on the first weekend of a League Two campaign.

And the North Yorkshire side will feel that a three-point return was ultimately deserved after they had much the better of the second period.

Town had worked hard out of possession to prevent their hosts from building any real momentum before the interval, but Rovers were undoubtedly on top for a considerable chunk of the first half.

Clinton Mola missed the Gas’ clearest opportunity of the first 45, clearing the cross-bar with a volley from just five yards out after Promise Omochere had nodded Jack Sparkes’ free-kick into his path.

Taylor Moore saw one close-range header from another set-piece deflected over the top and another loop onto the cross-bar, while Omochere did well to hold off Anthony O’Connor and force a finger-tip save from James Belshaw.

It took until the latter stages of the half for Harrogate to offer anything at all as an attacking force, though they did create a decent opportunity to take the lead in the 42nd minute.

Duke-McKenna’s intelligent pass from the centre of the park released Jack Evans, who delivered an inviting left-wing cross to the near post, though Mason Bennett could only glance a header across the face of goal wide.

Town threatened again shortly afterwards when a dangerous ball into the box was cleared only as far as O’Connor, whose first-time blast was blocked on its way towards goal.

Bennett was then forced off the field with a foot injury, with Shawn McCoulsky taking his place as the spearhead of the visitors’ attack.

The Sulphurites started the second period with more intent than they had in the first, and shaded the opening quarter of an hour without really threatening to open Rovers up.

They did however break the deadlock in the 63rd minute with an incisive move which saw them slice the Gas wide open.

A composed bit of defending inside his own penalty by Lewis Cass set Town away, and the lively McCoulsky did very well to hold the ball up near halfway under pressure from Alfie Kilgour.

Harrogate’s number nine then laid the ball off for Bryn Morris, who spotted the run of Duke-McKenna to his left, and the former Queens Park Rangers winger raced through on goal before dinking a delightful finish over the advancing Luke Southwood.

With Rovers struggling to find a response, the visitors could have doubled their advantage on 72 minutes after substitute Tom Hill’s clever flick released McCoulsky in behind, though his finish from a tight angle was high and wide of the near post.

The Gas should have drawn level just moments later, Ellis Harrison running clean through and slotting an effort past Belshaw, only to see the ball thud against the foot of the upright.

Another Rovers substitute, Ollie Dewsbury, then appeared destined to fire his side back on terms after Sparkes’ free-kick broke kindly for him in a glorious position inside the Town box, however Warren Burrell arrived just in the nick of time to make a superb last-ditch challenge.

As the home team committed more numbers forward, Duke-McKenna was able to raid down the left once more, forcing Southwood to tip over what, in truth, looked like a miss-hit cross.

With 86 minutes on the clock, two golden chances for Harrogate to put the game to bed came and went, with McCoulsky the man guilty of wasting both.

Firstly, he failed to beat Southwood one-on-one after Kilgour made a mess of dealing with O’Connor’s aerial ball.

Seconds later, the ball was delivered from the right by Ellis Taylor, and McCoulsky could only nod wide of the mark despite being unmarked and having a huge piece of the goal to aim at.

But, Town were not to be punished for that profligacy, with Dewsbury’s header over the top the only thing the Gas really managed to create at the death.