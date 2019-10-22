'Bring it on' - FA Cup hero Mark Beck says that Harrogate Town fear nobody

Harrogate Town's FA Cup hero Mark Beck says that he and his team-mates are going into every game expecting to win at the moment.

The 6ft 5in striker bagged a brace against FC Halifax Town on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering first round proper showdown with 2008 winners Portsmouth.

That victory was Harrogate's fifth in eight unbeaten outings, a run of form that has seen confidence soar inside the Wetherby Road dressing room.

"Eight unbeaten, spirits are very high in camp at the minute," Beck said following Town's 2-1 success at The Shay.

"Confidence is massive in football. If you're on a bad run you're looking at the fixtures thinking 'where are the next points coming from?', but we are looking at the fixtures now thinking 'bring it on'. We'll play anyone at the minute.

"Two wins at Halifax and the one at Yeovil just show that we can go anywhere and win and that's the feeling in the changing room as well.

"We believe we can go anywhere and win, and obviously at home as well.

"There's nothing to be scared of in the league and now in the cup we look forward to a big tie. It'll be nice to test ourselves against a big team.

"Anything can happen in the FA Cup."