Jacob Slater in action for Harrogate Town during Saturday's 2-0 home win over Shrewsbury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jacob Slater received a round of applause from his new Harrogate Town team-mates following an “immense” debut display.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international played the full 90 minutes at left-back as the Sulphurites beat Shrewsbury 2-0 in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

While solid defensively, the ex-Preston man really caught the eye with his forward runs and willingness to deliver crosses into the opposition box from advanced areas of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine performance was almost topped off with a goal late on as his stinging edge-of-the-box drive drew a good save out of Shrews stopper Elyh Harrison.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

And Town manager Simon Weaver was left equally as impressed as Slater’s colleagues.

"He should be very proud of himself,” the Harrogate boss said.

"The lads are calling him Andy Robertson already because he’s a full-back who gets on the front foot, is aggressive and has a good left foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a bit of a throwback as well, he will win his headers and win his tackles and he got a round of applause in the changing room for an immense effort for a young lad making his debut.”

Slater became Harrogate’s ninth signing of the summer window when he joined the club on transfer deadline day on a loan deal that runs until January.

The highly-rated 20-year-old came through the ranks at Preston, where he made his Championship debut in December 2022, before being snapped up by Premier League Brighton for an undisclosed fee seven months later.

He is recently returned from international duty with Ireland’s Under-21s, where he completed 90 minutes against Moldova, though Saturday saw him make his first senior appearance since an EFL Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon back in October of last year.