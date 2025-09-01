Jacob Slater in action for Republic of Ireland Under-21s. Picture: Gerry Scully

Harrogate Town have bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of a promising young left-back from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jacob Slater, who is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, joined the League Two Sulphurites on transfer deadline day on a deal that runs until January.

The highly-rated 20-year-old came through the ranks at Preston North End, where he made his Championship debut in December 2022, before being snapped up by the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee seven months later.

Slater becomes Harrogate’s ninth signing of the summer window and will add balance to a squad that was lacking a specialist left-back.

“Jacob’s an energetic, dynamic full-back, who covers the ground well,” said Lloyd Kerry, Town’s Head of Player Recruitment.

"He is a fit lad who looks to get forward and join in attacks.

"We are delighted to add him to the squad and give him the opportunity to gain valuable experience in his development."

Since being at Brighton, Slater has made five senior appearances in the EFL Trophy, while also playing regularly for their academy side in Premier League Two.

His form has been sufficient to earn him a place on the bench for Premier League fixtures against Southampton, Fulham and Manchester City, though he is yet to feature for the club in English football’s top flight.

The youngster has also caught the eye of his home country, and was called up to their Under-21s squad for the first time in November 2024.

He is set to be involved in Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Moldova and Andorra before joining up with his new Harrogate team-mates after the international break.

Slater will wear the number three shirt for the Sulphurites.