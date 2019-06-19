Brendan Kiernan looking forward to another promotion push with Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town new boy Brendan Kiernan says that he expects to involved in another push for promotion this season.

The 26-year-old winger helped previous club Welling United to the National League South play-off final last term and is confident that he will be challenging at the right end of the table once again in 2019/20.

“I had a good season with Welling last year and I’m sure that we will be pushing for promotion again here at Harrogate,” said the former Crystal Palace and Fulham trainee, who agreed terms at Wetherby Road last month.

“The club is ambitious and their mindset appealed to me. That’s why I came here.

“Looking at how well the boys did last season, hopefully we can go one better this time. There’s good quality in this squad and I am hopeful that I can add something extra and we can really push for the Football League.”

Although he was playing a division further down the footballing pyramid last season, Kiernan has prior experience of the National League and insists that he knows exactly what to expect from England’s fifth tier.

“My first season in men’s football was with AFC Wimbledon and we got promoted out of the National League, so I know what to expect and what it takes to get out of this division,” he added.

“I know a lot of boys who play in this league and know how tough it’s going to be, but like I say, Harrogate did really well last season so we have to be confident.”

Having netted 15 times and contributed 12 assists as Welling finished third in National League South in 2018/19, Kiernan says that Town fans can expect to see him trying to “make things happen” in and around the penalty area over the coming months.

“I’d say that my strengths are that I am quick and direct. I always want the ball, I’ll always work hard and try to make things happen in and around the box,” he continued.

“Hopefully I can create plenty of chances for the team and chip in with a few goals as well.

“The way that Harrogate play should suit my game. I’m excited to be a part of this team and hope to hit the ground running. I’ve enjoyed a bit of a break this summer but I’m looking forward to getting back for pre-season now.”