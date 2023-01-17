Bradford City defender Matty Foulds has joined Harrogate Town on loan. Picture: Tony Johnson/National World

The 24-year-old left-back became the Sulphurites’ third capture of the January transfer window on Tuesday when he signed a deal which will keep him at Wetherby Road until the end of the season.

Foulds joins the North Yorkshire outfit having played the full 90 minutes in each of the Bantams’ previous 18 League Two matches and as such he boasts exactly the kind of pedigree and reliability that Weaver needs at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, the Harrogate chief wasted no time in making his move for the ex-Everton man as soon as he became aware of his availability.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, left, with new signing Matty Foulds. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

“Matty is very reliable, has good ability on the ball, is a good size and is experienced,” Weaver said.

"It was too good an opportunity to turn down so we have tried to move quickly and bring him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure a player of his pedigree could have had other opportunities so we’re delighted he has acted decisively, so thank you to him and his agent for making it happen so quickly.”

Bradford-born Foulds began his career at his hometown club, before moving to Bury and then on to Everton, where he won Premier League Two twice as well as the Premier League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four years at Goodison Park, he opted to head overseas to Serie C with Como, however he returned to Valley Parade in January 2021 and has gone on to play more than 50 games for the Bantams.

Included in those outings were three appearances against Harrogate this term, while he also netted against his new side with a long-range effort in a 3-1 home defeat to Town last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanding on the reasons that made Foulds such an attractive proposition, Weaver added: “We have played some excellent football at times this season, but our undoing has been the lack of size in the team at times, and the overdependence on one or two at set plays.

"We want to have a more balanced and robust look about ourselves moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foulds’ arrival will fill the void left in Town’s squad by the departure of Jaheim Headley, who was recalled by parent club Huddersfield last week.