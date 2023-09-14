Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites beat Doncaster Rovers away from home on the opening day of 2023/24 but have managed to win just one of the six League Two matches which they have played since that 1-0 success.

It has been goals that have proved the real issue for Simon Weaver’s men, who have hit the back of the net just four times in the league so far this term – with none of those strikes arriving from open play.

Thus, if they are to avoid a repeat of their 1-0 loss in last season’s corresponding fixture at Valley Parade, and want to start climbing the table, Town need to start doing the business in the final third.

Harrogate Town lost out 1-0 on their previous visit to Bradford City's Valley Parade home.

That fact is not lost on Harrogate’s manager, who says that the responsibility for improving their attacking output lies at his door.

"The lack of goals from open play is a concern because we want to create more and score more goals,” Weaver said.

"In that final third we need to be more cut-throat, so we have to keep practising and keep working hard.

"We are not a club who can invest every transfer window in tried and tested League Two goal-scorers, we have got to work with the players we have and try and improve them – and that’s my job.”

Town head to Bradford 21st in League Two with six points to their name from seven matches, while the Bantams sit three points better off in 16th position, having won two, drawn three and lost two so far this season.

Mark Hughes’ men are unbeaten in their last three league matches, but have won just one of their previous five.

Last season, City completed a League Two double over Harrogate, triumphing 2-1 at Wetherby Road and then 1-0 on home soil.

Town did however manage a 1-0 FA Cup win at Valley Parade and won all of the four previous league meetings between the teams.