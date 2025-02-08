Bradford City v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver plays down Sulphurites' fine derby record

Harrogate Town are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Bradford City and won the most recent match between the sides 2-1. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has dismissed the significance of Harrogate Town’s excellent track record against Bradford City, but wants his players to bring the “same energy” as they have shown during recent Yorkshire derbies.

The Sulphurites have won seven and drawn one of 10 meetings between the sides and travel to Valley Parade unbeaten in three matches against the Bantams.

But, while the North Yorkshire side are fighting for survival at the wrong end of League Two, Graham Alexander’s men are pushing for promotion following a superb run of form.

And Weaver has stressed that past successes will mean very little once his troops cross that white line on Saturday lunchtime.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we can’t just look towards previous results for inspiration,” he said. “We have to take it as a new, fresh game and look forward to it as an important one.

"It’s a crucial time of the season for us, it’s important, I’m sure, from Graham Alexander’s point of view for their promotion push. But we have just got to make sure that we do bring the same energy that we brought in the previous encounters against Bradford.

"It’ll be a tough game, they know how to dig in as well as play some good football. They seem to have found their way and are showing it on a consistent basis.

"We’ve got to roll our sleeves up, be prepared to battle and be prepared to be patient as well, because they tend to start games fast at Valley Parade.

"It’s going to be tricky, but we are buoyed by the fact that we put seven games on the bounce together where we have shown the level of consistency required at this level to be in every fight.”

As far as those previous showdowns are concerned, the most recent head-to-head saw Town record a 2-1 victory at Wetherby Road earlier this season, with Stephen Dooley and Ellis Taylor the men on target.

Weaver’s men also recorded a 3-0 home success over City last term, while 2023/24’s corresponding fixture at Valley Parade ended 1-1.

The Bantams’ most recent victory against Harrogate came in December 2022, when they edged to a 1-0 win.

Town head into this weekend’s fixture 20th in the table and without a victory in three matches, while Bradford sit seventh in a play-off berth.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats to Doncaster and Fleetwood in early November, City have enjoyed a fine run in League Two and moved into the top seven courtesy of an impressive 3-0 home success over top-of-the-table Walsall at the end of January.

A 1-0 victory over Morecambe in their next match saw Graham Alexander’s men consolidate their play-off spot, however they do head into Saturday lunchtime’s derby clash fresh off the back of their first League Two loss in eight outings, a 1-0 reverse at AFC Wimbledon.

Weaver has close to a full-strength squad to choose from at Bradford, with defender Liam Gibson (hamstring) now fit again and fellow left-back Matty Foulds (groin) back in training.

This means that experienced midfield duo George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (lower leg) are the only two first-team regulars who will definitely miss out.